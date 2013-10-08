MBL Interviews X Factor Contestant Lillie McCloud

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2013 --My Beautiful Life, http://www.mybeautifullife.me, a refreshingly bold, new magazine focused on all aspects of life of progressive women of color, interviews seasoned singer and musician, Lillie McCloud. The 54 year old recently skyrocketed to prominence during a stellar performance on the reality TV show X-Factor USA's Season Premiere.



Ms. McCloud's debut X-Factor video received over 3 million views on YouTube. After receiving a standing ovation by X-Factor judges Paulina Rubio, Demi Lovato and Simon Cowell her rendition of CeCe Winans' Alabaster Box quickly went viral.



Ms. McCloud has had a long and varied career in entertainment, having performed with numerous talented and well-known artists. She is now tasked with maintaining her position and keeping a chair onstage through to the end of the newly instated “Four Chair Challenge”. As an “over 25” performer, her team leader is Kelly Rowland. Lille as part of Ms. Rowland's “Over 25s” will eventually come in competition with the other 3 teams led by the Celebrity judges, Boy, Girls, and Groups.



Ms. McCloud discusses her motivation, drives and hopes for the future with MBL Contributing Writer, Yvette Brown.



