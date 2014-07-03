MC Decorators Provides Qualified Painters and Decorators in Northampton

Northampton, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2014 --MC Decorators is delighted to announce that they are providing a wide a range of decorating and painting services in Northampton and surrounding areas. According to their website, mcdpaintersanddecoratorsnorthampton.co.uk, the company covers all aspects of painting and decorating services which include wallpapering, plastering, paper hanging, artexing, coving, tiling, property maintenance and insurance work. The company specializes in domestic and commercial painting and decorating services. Their decorators are all registered under the Construction Skills Certification Scheme. They have also added that they have worked in the area for a long time, building a strong reputation among the locals. The skills and experiences they have earned for working 20 years in the industry would be very helpful in helping clients achieve their wants and needs, they stated. Every operation carried out is done discreetly with minimal disruption to the homeowner’s daily activities while maintaining cleanliness in the area.



Interested clients can visit their website for a quick quote. Clients can also leave inquiries through their website in which the company will reach back through phone or email. MC Decorators is fully insured with a public liability insurance cover of up to £10m.



Painting and decorating the house is a popular home improvement project that significantly improves the physical aesthetics of the house and increases its market value. It also improves the mood of the people living inside it. In order to ensure the success of the project, it is important to make sure that the painting and decorating company is qualified and recognized by numerous organizations. MC Decorators is recognized by many well know organizations such as CSCS (Construction Skills Certification Scheme), Trading Standards and Contractors Health and Safety Assessment Scheme (CHAS). The company also has a gallery of the recent projects that they have done in Northampton.



About MC Decorators

MC Decorators is a team of local painters and decorators based in Northampton. The company has been in the industry for 20 years and provides a wide range of painting and decorating services. Their address is 45 Grange Rd, Northampton, NN3 2AX. Their email address is mark.coughlan@mcdecorators.co.uk and phone number is 07703 548686.