McAllen Personal Injury Lawyer Website Focuses on Helping Accident Victims

McAllen, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2015 --It's often said that information is power. This is never more true than when you are in need of legal advice and assistance. For victims of personal injury accidents, being informed about your rights, knowing how to deal with insurance companies, and understanding what to expect when trying to get fair compensation are vital to recovering physically, emotionally and financially after an accident.



To help with this, McAllen personal injury attorney Raul A. Guajardo has worked hard to make his website a beacon of information for victims of all types of accidents.



"Accident victims are often faced with very serious issues -- expensive medical bills, lost income from being out of work due to injuries, and emotional trauma after an accident," Mr. Guajardo said. "Any one of these can be overwhelming by itself, and often accident victims face all three and more. We're here to help you get through this stressful time by protecting your legal rights and getting you the compensation you deserve after you've been hurt by someone else's negligence."



The McAllen accident attorney's website addresses common concerns and questions by injury victims, such as:



- What should I do after an accident?

- Should I accept an insurance company's settlement offer?

- What are my rights when I've been injured by another person's negligence?

- What are steps in filing a personal injury claim?

- How much does it cost to hire a personal injury attorney in McAllen?

- My loved one died as the result of a personal injury accident. What are my legal options?



"Any time you've been involved in an accident that resulted in injuries, we recommend giving us a call to talk about your situation," Mr. Guajardo said. "Consultations are free, and we can give you advice more specific to your circumstances. However, reviewing our website and the wealth of information we've included in it can give you some great general insights into personal injury laws and what you can expect."



The Law Office of Raul A. Guajardo, P.L.L.C., is a McAllen based personal injury law firm dedicated to helping victims of all types of accidents, including but not limited to:



Car Accidents

18 Wheeler Accidents

Motorcycle Accidents

Construction Accidents

Work Accidents

Boating Accidents

Premises Liability/Slip and Fall Accidents

Product Liability Claims

Medical Malpractice and Nursing Home Abuse Claims

Railroad Accidents

Aviation Accidents

Wrongful Death Lawsuits



About Raul Guajardo

Since 2002, Raul Guajardo has successfully represented hundreds of clients in all types of legal matters. He is known for truly listening to his clients' needs, offering a no-nonsense approach to each case, and aggressively defending his clients' rights.



Mr. Guajardo is experienced and skilled in both negotiating and litigating personal injury claims and believes in treating every case with the same level of care and professionalism. The law firm also offers legal services in both English and Spanish (Español).



For personal injury cases, Mr. Guajardo works on a contingency fee basis. This means that the accident victim pays no legal fees unless the case is won or settled favorably. If you've been injured in an accident in the McAllen, Texas, area, contact the Law Office of Raul A. Guajardo today visit his website to learn more or to schedule a consultation.