McCormick Distilling Co. Acquires Broker's London Dry Gin

Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2015 --Privately owned McCormick Distilling Co., one of the oldest distilleries in the United States, has expanded its portfolio of premium spirits with the acquisition of Broker's Gin Ltd. This deal marks McCormick's first entry into the premium gin category. Broker's London Dry Gin is the first gin to score 97 points at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge and is currently available in 60 countries and in some of the most influential on-premise establishments in the world.



Broker's Gin was created by brothers Martin and Andy Dawson in the late 1990's. The name and logo are a nod to gin's status as a traditionally English-produced spirit; a gentleman wearing a bowler hat evokes an immediately recognizable image of London, and the name pays homage to the stockbrokers upon whose heads such hats were typically found.



Broker's Gin is made in a 200-year-old gin distillery located in the heart of England, using a traditional copper pot still. Ten internationally-sourced natural botanicals are steeped for 24 hours in a quadruple-distilled pure grain spirit made from English wheat, which is then distilled for a fifth time.



"Broker's Gin is a great complement to McCormick Distilling Co. This transaction represents another important step toward ensuring that our portfolio is optimally structured. We're excited about the opportunities this will create for our growth, both domestically and internationally," said Ed Pechar, McCormick's Chairman of the Board.



"Along with 360 Vodka and Tequila Rose, adding Broker's Gin to our portfolio will continue McCormick Distilling Co.'s tradition of offering impeccable products that represent good price points to a variety of consumers," said Mick Harris, President of McCormick Distilling Co. "Premium gin continues to capture exceptional market share in North America and around the world as cutting-edge bartenders use it in a multitude of specialty cocktails. With the addition of Broker's Gin, we can elevate our presence with these emerging trends," Mick added.



Marty and Andy Dawson will continue as brand consultants for the next two years. "We are pleased to complete the transfer of Broker's Gin Ltd. to McCormick Distilling Co., a company that embodies the same family values that will help nurture Broker's Gin to its next chapter of growth," said Martin Dawson.



About McCormick Distilling Co.

McCormick Distilling Co. is located in historic Weston, Missouri. It is one of the oldest distilleries in the country and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Opened in 1856 by Stagecoach King Ben Holladay, McCormick Distilling Co. has been offering products of uncompromising quality for 159 years. From the world's first eco-friendly vodka, 360 Vodka, to classics such as strawberry cream liqueur, Tequila Rose, the company is constantly innovating and evolving. Available in all 50 states and 66 countries, McCormick Distilling Co. plans to continue their legacy with the opening of its new distillery and through on-site tours that will begin in April 2016.



For more information, visit http://www.mccormickdistilling.com