McCormick Systems Among Tech Magazine's Top 50

Chandler, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2014 --“We don’t update, improve, and create new software solutions so we can earn recognition or win awards,” said Todd McCormick, president of McCormick Systems, upon learning of McCormick Systems’ inclusion in the Constructech 50 for 2014.



“Our job is to provide the best software for contractors to use – in doing their estimating and project management – for the electrical, plumbing & mechanical, T&D, and building automation sectors.



“When we are honored, as we have been by Constructech, it is, of course, exciting for us. But it’s the gravy! The meat is the work we do for our customers.



“Someone might ask how we go about this. Here’s the secret to our company’s 35-year history of growth and innovating with award-winning software: We actually listen to our customers when they have ideas and suggestions for improvements and enhancements.”



Constructech magazine is the place where technology and construction converge. The publication has annually named its Constructech 50, a listing of the most influential construction technology providers with a strong and ongoing market presence, since 2009.



McCormick’s latest new offering is On Screen Estimating Pro, a way for contractors and their estimators to perform handy, speedy, and smart take-offs – from digital drawings. With OSE Pro, users now can access an all-in-one estimating program See: www.mccormicksys.com/products/info/osep/osepro.html.



About McCormick Systems

Privately owned McCormick Systems (Chandler, AZ) is the nation’s leader in estimating and project-management software used by contractors in the electrical, ABS, T&D, and plumbing & mechanical businesses. Contractors using the company’s products can quickly produce consistent, profitable estimates.



More information: www.mccormicksys.com or 800-444-489