McElroy DataLogger: An Essential Tool for Any Job Site

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2022 --Many individuals are falling behind in the current production and development environment due to their lack of important data skills. To demonstrate that your workplace complies with modern manufacturing standards, your company must follow best practices for documenting the entire fusion process. The McElroy DataLogger enables you to gather and log the most vital data generated on the job site.



Before the pipeline joints are buried and placed into service, data recording guarantees that they are entirely fused. It also shows a higher level of responsibility and accountability, which might put contractors ahead of competitors who don't keep track of data. Administrators and others can use a reliable data recording technique to analyze reports stored remotely, giving them important insight into whether an individual is following the necessary protocols and consistently producing high-quality outcomes. This is advantageous for fusion preparation as well as long-term operations.



McElroy's DataLogger collects the most important data from your fusion procedure, confirming that a joint was fused with the correct pressure and time according to accepted standards. Important fusion parameters such as heat soak times, heating pressure, open/close times, fusion duration, fusion pressure, and cool time are all kept track of by the ruggedized tablet. A real-time graph provides the operator with immediate visual feedback and information regarding the integrity of each fusion joint.



The McElroy Vault securely saves and analyzes joint records from the DataLogger, making it possible to organize, tag, and share joint records by machine, joint, operator, device, or job.



About McElroy Parts

McElroy Parts is the industry leader in designing and manufacturing fusion equipment for joining thermoplastic tubing, such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), fusible PVC and polypropylene. They also have a full line of McElroy fusion machine parts that can help increase jobsite productivity and efficiency.