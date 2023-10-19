McElroy Parts Provides Acrobat™ Machine for Butt Fusion Joints

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2023 --The Acrobat is available in three sizes from 2" IPS (63mm) up to 12" (315mm). It is designed with a small footprint and optimal weight, making it easy to move from joint to joint. It is also no tools necessary, as the Acrobat carriages quickly adapt to meet jobsite demands. They can convert from 4 to 3 jaws for a more compact unit, and the base plate can be removed for even more confined areas.



The Acrobat is also compatible with two hydraulic power units, the lightweight Acrobat HPU with a gauge pressure up to 400 PSI and the more powerful DynaMc® HPU that can reach pressures up to 1,500 PSI. Both of these power units allow the operator to preset the facing, heating and fusing pressures individually without making adjustments between operations. The Acrobat is also compatible with the DataLogger, an Android-powered tablet that records and documents the key parameters of the fusion process.



The Acrobat is backed by a 5-year warranty, the longest available in the industry. For more information on the Acrobat, visit mcelroyparts.com.



About McElroy Parts

McElroy Parts, a division of MimeCo, is a leading provider of pipe fusion equipment. The company offers a wide range of products, including fusion machines, hydraulic power units, and consumables. McElroy Parts is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services. They also have a full line of McElroy fusion machine parts that can help increase jobsite productivity and efficiency. MimeCo is an authorized distributor of McElroy products.