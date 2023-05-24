McElroy Parts: Technologically Advanced Solutions for Time and Cost-Efficient Pipe Fusion

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2023 --When it comes to performing large jobs quickly and efficiently, McElroy machines are the way to go. With their hydraulic jaws, facer motion, and rugged track system, these machines are designed to get the job done in less time and with less cooling time needed.



The hydraulic jaws allow for each clamp to be securely tightened in one go, eliminating the need for individual tightening. The facer motion is hydraulically driven allowing it to be performed in mere seconds, eliminating the need for additional machinery or hazardous conditions for workers. The rugged track system helps the machines move around fusion points quickly and easily, eliminating the need for truck loading and traveling, saving both time and money.



McElroy Parts is committed to providing the highest quality parts and equipment, and their team of professionals are thoroughly trained in working with McElroy parts and equipment, including McElroy Certified Instructors and McElroy Certified Master Mechanics. With the help of McElroy Parts, customers can rest assured that they are receiving the best quality products, helping them save time and money on large jobs. For more information, visit mcelroyparts.com.



About McElroy Parts

McElroy is the industry leader in designing and manufacturing fusion equipment for joining thermoplastic tubing, such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), fusible PVC and polypropylene. They also have a full line of McElroy fusion machine parts that can help increase jobsite productivity and efficiency. MIMECO is an authorized distributor of McElroy products.