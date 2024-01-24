McElroy Polygon Fusion Machine Offers Versatile Features for Polypropylene Pipe

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2024 --The McElroy Polygon is a versatile tool that can perform three different operations: butt fusing joints, fabricating miter joints from zero- to 45-degree angles, and socket fusion for polypropylene pipe.



The McElroy Polygon is the first of McElroy's manual butt fusion machines that is compatible with the DataLogger®, which provides documentation that all joints were fused according to industry standards. The Polygon's mitering options are designed to meet the unique challenges of mechanical piping installations and retrofits, reducing the need for molded or fabricated fittings. The Polygon can also be adapted to socket fusion by simply swapping out the jaws with the optional Spider™ 125 Series 2 Adapter Kit.



The McElroy Polygon is available now from McElroy Parts. For more information, visit mcelroyparts.com.



About McElroy Parts

McElroy Parts provides technically advanced, dependable, sturdy, and efficient pipe fusion equipment solutions. Its versatile tools are designed to be used for just about any project and there is a team of professionals thoroughly trained in working with McElroy parts and equipment. These individuals include McElroy Certified Instructors and McElroy Certified Master Mechanics. MimeCo is an authorized distributor of McElroy products.