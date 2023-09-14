McElroy PolyPorter Makes Pipe Handling Easy

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2023 --MimeCo is proud to offer the McElroy PolyPorter, an innovative pipe handling device designed to speed up worksite operations. The PolyPorter is a portable system for handling pipes ranging from 2" IPS to 8" DPS, and 63 mm to 250 mm in size. It's the perfect tool for pipeline contractors, as it combines the mechanical benefits of a dolly and the effectiveness of a pipe.



The PolyPorter makes loading and unloading pipes into a fusion machine a breeze. A single worker can quickly push the pipe through the hook arm's roller-equipped opening and into the machine, even on rough and unstable terrain. The PolyPorter's built-in jack allows the operator to raise and lower the pipe to the desired level with ease.



The McElroy PolyPorter is a reliable and dependable tool, suitable for any construction site. It's compatible with powerful machines like the McElroy Pit Bull fusion machine, making it a great choice for a variety of applications. With the PolyPorter, you can easily streamline and simplify pipe handling operations for faster and more efficient results. For more information, visit mcelroyparts.com.



About McElroy Parts

McElroy is the industry leader in designing and manufacturing fusion equipment for joining thermoplastic tubing, such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), fusible PVC and polypropylene. They also have a full line of McElroy fusion machine parts that can help increase jobsite productivity and efficiency. MimeCo is an authorized distributor of McElroy products.