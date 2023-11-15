McElroy Tritan™ 560 Fusion Machine: The Future of Pipe Fusion

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2023 --The McElroy Tritan™ 560 combines the mobility of the TracStar® iSeries, the pipe loading capabilities of the TalonTM 2000, and the ability to meet the pipe where it lays, all of which are hallmarks of McElroy's most cutting-edge machinery equipment. The Tritan increases productivity on the construction site and enhances workplace safety by doing away with the need to top-load pipe into the fusion machine. This is thanks to its boom, which can rotate a full 360 degrees and raise, extend, and curl the carriage to approach and load pipe.



The McElroy Tritan™ 560 can help you place your pipes for maximum efficiency and effectiveness. The Tritan has all-terrain mobility thanks to the same robust, dual rubber tracks as McElroy TracStar® machines, allowing it to readily traverse a wide range of terrains and be driven directly to and from the pipe itself. In addition, the Tritan reduces downtime between fusions and facilitates maneuverability in restricted spaces by drawing inspiration from the history and design of numerous McElroy® units.



DataLogger connection with the McElroy Tritan™ 560 enables customers to fully leverage McElroy's Vault™, a robust cloud-based solution for collecting, storing, analyzing, and sharing collaborative reports and project data. In addition to joint data, its user-friendly interface permits the recording of each fusion's GPS location, machine, and operator information.



The McElroy Tritan™ 560 is available now. For more information, visit mcelroyparts.com.



About McElroy Parts

McElroy Parts provides technically advanced, dependable, sturdy, and efficient pipe fusion equipment solutions. Its versatile tools are designed to be used for just about any project and there is a team of professionals thoroughly trained in working with McElroy parts and equipment. These individuals include McElroy Certified Instructors and McElroy Certified Master Mechanics. MimeCo is an authorized distributor of McElroy products.