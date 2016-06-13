McKinney, TX Chiropractor Provides Painless Medical Weight Loss to Improve Patient's Health, Confidence

McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2016 --Blue Diamond Physical Medicine in McKinney, TX is now offering i-Lipo, a breakthrough system in the field of medical weight loss that provides results without causing any pain. i-Lipo successfully removes superfluous fatty deposits on the body and gives patients attractive contours with better health. Dr. Lundin is able to change the shape of a patient's body through this body fat removal system without the hassle and inconveniences typically associated with medical procedures. This procedure can be performed in-office and without needles so there is no time spent in recovery. For patients considering i-Lipo, specialists at Blue Diamond Physical Medicine offer screenings to predispose individuals as possible candidates for lipolysis.



i-Lipo is typically given to patients who are close to their ideal body weight and it is used on regions of the body that cannot be shaped through proper exercise and diet. The laser procedure itself is painless and only lasts about 20-30 minutes. Depending on how much fatty tissue is on the body, some patients may only need one treatment, while others may require 3-4 to achieve the results they desire. Side effects of the treatment are minimal, with patients typically only reporting occasional itching, redness, swelling, or bruising and sensitivity. To minimize some of these side effects, Dr. Lundin advises patients to avoid taking medications or vitamins that may dilute the blood prior to treatment.



The transformation from lipolysis is permanent in patients that do not gain weight again. The loss of fatty tissue is between 1 and 10 cm of volume, depending on the area and the amount of fatty tissue. Dr. Lundin does not recommend the treatment for patients who are allergic to soy or vitamin B because of the two ingredients within the microinjections. Dr. Lundin recommends i-Lipo as a safe, affordable, and medically proven alternative to help patients achieve their weight loss goals successfully.



Dr. Lundin and his team also help patients achieve their weight loss goals through HCG (human chorionic gonadotropin), nutritional coaching, and exercise coaching. Through HCG, the body resets the natural stress hormone, which allows HCG to aid in burning fat. To help patients begin and maintain a healthy lifestyle, Blue Diamond Physical Medicine offers a free consultation to determine which techniques will be the best for each individual. The staff will then design a regimen with diet and exercises to achieve weight loss goals specific to each individual.



About Dr. James Lundin

A doctoral graduate of Texas Chiropractic College, Dr. James Lundin has practiced chiropractic medicine for more than 20 years. In addition to his degree in chiropractic medicine, he has a master's degree in nursing. He is also a board certified family nurse practitioner and the founder of Blue Diamond Physical Medicine.



For more information about medical weight loss, optimal wellness, chiropractic medicine, or any of the treatments provided by Dr. James Lundin and his team at Blue Diamond Physical Medicine in McKinney, TX please visit www.bluediamondhealth.com.