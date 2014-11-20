McLean Virginia Beauty Salon Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa Provides Recommendations for Skin Health During Winter Season

McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2014 --During the winter, most people experience itchiness, chapped lips, and general discomfort from dry skin. The cold weather leads to less moisture both outside and inside the home, as the use of heaters to warm the home also wicks moisture from the air.



This is why many people choose to use moisturizers more often during the winter or to visit spas for improved skin care. Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa, located in McLean, offers haircuts and skin care to customers throughout Virginia. Recently, in preparation for the cold winter to come, Maxime Coupe released a list of tips and advice for keeping skin healthy.



A few of these offerings include:



- Take shorter showers. Long showers have been shown to dry out the skin, and liberal use of soap and shampoo further decreases the natural oils that the body produces to protect itself from cold and dry weather.



- Use a humidifier. Humidifiers can balance out the effects of a home's heater by replacing the moisture taken away as the heater warms the house.



- Avoid hot water. Very hot water will dry out the skin more quickly than cold or even warm water. Even though the temperature may feel great, it is better to avoid taking very hot showers in the winter to protect skin from drying out.



- Get a winter facial. Maxime Coupe suggests trying one of its winter facials to keep skin smooth and moisturized. In addition to facials, the spa also offers treatment for dry skin, rosacea, and acne.



According to one employee of Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa, "We want to help our customers feel comfortable in their own skin all the time, especially when the weather may be drying out their skin or causing itchiness and soreness." The company's full advice and tips for protecting skin during the winter can be found by visiting its website and speaking to an employee.



About Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa

Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa serves the residents of McLean, Virginia, Tyson’s Corner, and those near the Beltway with Master and European-Trained Stylists, Nail Technicians, and Estheticians. With the best hair, nail, and skin products out there, Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa works with customers to create a look that enhances their natural beauty and complements their lifestyle. They also offer custom bridal and group packages.



For more information, visit http://www.maximecoupesalon.com/