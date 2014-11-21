Sophia Antipolis, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2014 --Mova Systems, a French technology company that focuses on exciting and innovative devices, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to introduce their newest creation to the public. This campaign has a funding goal of $50,000, which needs to be raised by December 19th in order to bring their exciting new speakers to market. The mc.speakers are portable speakers which are small enough to fit in your hand yet still powerful enough to provide high quality sound with excellent bass. As the creators state, with “mc.speakers by Mova Systems, you won't believe your ears”. The mc.speakers prove that great things can come in small packages, while they finally answer that age old question “does size matter?” with a resounding “no!”



The mc.speakers come in two styles: the mc.brick and mc.mini. Both styles are wireless Bluetooth devices, small enough to fit in a purse or pocket, and provide high quality sound. The mc.speakers are powered by a rechargeable battery that will provide a user with up to10 hours of play time with each charge. Both versions of the mc.speakers can be connected to other devices such as a smartphone, laptop, tablet, desktop, etc. using the supplied audio jack cable. The mc.brick can be connected to another mc.brick or mc.mini to get better sound, and both mc.speakers have a built in microphone for hands free calls. The mc.brick is available in 5 colors: black, blue, red, white and orange; while the mc.mini is available in 3 colors: black, red and blue. Someone may expect a speaker with all of these features to be expensive, however the mc.speakers are being released at a very reasonable and competitive market price. In fact, they are cheaper than most similar speakers on the market, even though the technical specs are superior in some cases.



Mova Systems has been hard at work completing their mc.mini and mc.brick, and they are now ready to launch into the mass production phase of development, which is why they launched their Indiegogo campaign. They plan on beginning initial production in November 2014, with the goal of shipping the devices in early December to backers who contributed before November 10th. This means that their earliest backers will receive the speakers in time for Christmas. All other backers can expect a projected shipping date in early January 2015. As an added bonus with this campaign, the creators are offering several perks. These perks range in value from a thank you perk which allows a supporter to follow the campaign, to a public thank you perk, various merchandise items and the opportunity to pre-order either version of the mc.speakers at a cost of up to 50% off the normal price. They are also running a referral program which gives a supporter the chance to get a free mc.speaker.



About Mova Systems

Mova Systems was founded in 2014 by three young entrepreneurs: Julien Debecker, Sebastien Boscagli and Guillaume Forleo. Their main goal is to provide high quality devices and accessories that will enrich their customers’ lives. They are very focused on continued research and development in order to improve their products while developing innovative new products.



To contact via email write contact Julien Debecker at: jdebecker@movasystems.com