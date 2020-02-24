MD Connected Ltd. Announces New Chief Medical Officer

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2020 --Virtual healthcare provider, MD Connected, is proud to announce the appointment of prominent family physician, Dr. Filza Naveed, as the company's Chief Medical Officer.



A graduate of Dalhousie University's Family Medicine Residency Program, Dr. Naveed has provided medical care to patients in urban and rural areas for over five years and has an extensive background in telemedicine and virtual care technologies. She has a passion for providing exceptional care and is committed to the advancement of telemedicine as a safe and reliable way to alleviate the many challenges patients experience today.



"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Naveed to the MD Connected family," commented Venky Weylagro, Founder and President. "Her experience, shared values, and desire to impact positive change in our communities makes her a perfect fit to lead our healthcare strategy."



Launched in 2017, with a vision to provide outstanding care to all Canadians irrespective of location, MD Connected has created a network of medical practitioners and virtual clinics to connect with patients across Ontario. The organization currently has a team of 100 healthcare professionals serving 25 locations with over 200,000 virtual visits completed to date.



"Technological advancements have revolutionized virtually every aspect of the patient experience, enhancing the medical field so that accessibility barriers are a thing of the past," elaborated Dr. Naveed. "MD Connected provides a simple, flexible platform that allows physicians to provide medical care to patients no matter where their physical location. As a physician who strives to help those in need, I am honoured to join the MD Connected team and continue to build on the momentum of MD Connected's vision."



About MD Connected

Ontario based MD Connected provides virtual healthcare services using advanced technologies, highly trained care coordinators, and a secure telecommunication platform to conveniently unite healthcare professionals with patients. For more details about MD Connected, please visit www.mdconnected.ca.