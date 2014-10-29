MD, WV, VA, and DC Bed Bug Heat Treatment Company Environmental Heat Solutions Reports That Bed Bugs Are What Apartment Renters Fear Most

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2014 --Apartment renters have many potential dangers to be wary of, such as leaks from upstairs apartments, flooding from heavy rains, rent not being paid on time, untrustworthy neighbors, and fire danger. But the number one fear for apartment renters, according to a recent survey by Orkin and the National Apartment Association, is bed bugs.



Despite the fact that bed bugs are relatively uncommon household pests, (with flies, ants, and cockroaches taking the top spots), their prevalence is growing. The recent survey found that 38-39 percent of renters are afraid of bed bugs infesting their homes, beds, and clothing. Given the nationwide increase in bed bug infestations, this fear is reasonable, and the bed bug threat is being taken seriously by homeowners and property renters throughout the country. An additional survey by the company also revealed the cities with the most bed bug reports, with Chicago, Los Angeles, and Columbus, Ohio taking the top three spots.



For more information on bed bug infestation watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IqRTtNUEeko&list=UUhlV7z57Oe44JPCCi-hO5Lg



A number of other Midwestern cities were listed in the top ten as well, including Detroit, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Dayton. Bed bugs feed on human blood while people sleep, leaving behind small red bites that can become painful or itchy, much like a mosquito bite.



One reason bed bugs are so feared is because they are hard to see, hard to eradicate, and usually only feed on humans while they are sleeping. The psychological effects of bed bug infestations are often worse than the pain or irritation from the bites; no one likes to think about tiny bugs feeding off their blood while they sleep.



Bed bugs are notoriously fast spreading and resilient to eradication attempts, often because sufferers do not understand the scope of their infestation. An entire home may need to be treated in order to eliminate bed bugs, in some situations, while other homes may merely require bed bug treatment for the bedding. Bed bugs are commonly treated by pesticides and heat treatments, and infestations can sometimes be prevented by frequent vacuuming and drying of bed sheets on high heat. Companies like Environmental Heat Solutions offer their services to people getting rid of bed bugs.



For more information about bed bugs, visit: GreenBedBugSolutions.com.



