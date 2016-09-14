MDC Systems Inc. Partners with BizIQ

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2016 --MDC Systems Inc., a San Jose-based company providing customized gas monitoring services for industrial and commercial businesses, announced it has partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing agency assisting small business owners throughout North America.



In its new partnership with BizIQ, MDC Systems Inc. seeks to enhance its online presence and continue to expand its customer base throughout California. BizIQ uses a strategy heavily focused on search engine optimization, allowing customers to better locate their company while performing Google searches to find local businesses. Additionally, BizIQ has created a completely new website for the gas monitoring company, as well as a new marketing campaign that will feature two blog posts per month and better overall communication between the company and its customers.



The new website developed by BizIQ for MDC Systems Inc. emphasizes the creation of relevant and timely content related to the company's services. All website content is created by professional copywriters, and the site provides multiple channels through which prospective customers can contact the company to learn more about gas monitoring in San Jose, CA.



"We are pleased to announce our new partnership with BizIQ, as it gives us a much stronger digital marketing focus than we've ever had before," said Art Beverleigh, owner of MDC Systems Inc. "We are eager to begin reaching out to more companies than ever before to assist them with all their hazardous gas monitoring needs."



About MDC Systems Inc.

Founded in 2009, MDC Systems Inc. has been providing its services to San Jose and beyond for seven years and counting, with employees who have more than 50 years of combined industry experience.



For more information, visit the company website at http://www.mdcsystemsinc.com.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.