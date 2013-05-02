Holliston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2013 --American Durafilm® Co., Inc. will exhibit at the MD&M East show in Philadelphia from June 18 – 20, 2013 at booth number 3748. By leveraging their multiple business units, ultra high performance materials including Kapton®, Teflon® and Tefzel® and state of the art facility and processes, American Durafilm offers a full service solution for virtually any medical device or pharmaceutical application requiring film fabrication, coating, or seamless polyimide tubing.



According to the Vice President of American Durafilm, Mack Hendrick, “MD&M East show is an excellent platform for us to showcase our unique fabrication capabilities using Teflon® and Kapton® films as well as Teflon® coatings. Using these polymers we can provide near universal chemical resistance and high levels of purity for medical and pharmaceutical systems. We assist our customers’ right from product conception, material selection, prototyping, and validating through high volume production”.



About American Durafilm

American Durafilm® Co., Inc. has more than 60 years of experience applying high performance coatings and fabricating high performance films. Founded in 1949 as one of the three original Licensed Industrial Applicators of Teflon® brand coatings, over half a century later, the company remains a leading supplier of DuPont™ ultra-high performance films, including Kapton®, Teflon®, and Tefzel®. The company is as well known for its responsive service as for its high quality products, having received numerous awards from commercial and government customers for on-time performance. Major functions of fabrication including heat sealing and assembly work which can be performed onsite in their updated 1000 square foot, ISO 7/Class 10000 clean room facility. American Durafilm® is a national stocking distributor of Teflon®, Kapton®, and Tefzel® films as well as FEP rollcovers. The film thicknesses range from .0005” to .020”. In addition to seamless polyimide tubing in ID sizes ranging from 0.005” up to 6”, the new Tubing Division provides laser machining, cut to length, necking, flaring, tipping, thermoplastic jackets, reflow and subassembly services capabilities. American Durafilm® can also fabricate all of these high performance films according to customer specifications including processes for thermoforming, heat sealing, and die cutting.



