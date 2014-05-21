Kennewick, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2014 --MDToolbox, a leader in e-Prescribing software and services, announced its e-Rx module MDToolbox-Rx, version 3.1, has achieved ONC HIT 2014 Edition Modular EHR certification, which designates that the software is capable of supporting eligible providers with meeting the Stage 1 and Stage 2 Meaningful Use measures required to qualify for funding under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA). MDToolbox-Rx version 3.1 was certified on May 2, 2014 by ICSA Labs, an Office of the National Coordinator-Authorized Certification Body (ONC-ACB) and is compliant in accordance with applicable criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).



“We believe MDToolbox has emerged as a leader in e-Prescribing solutions by offering one of the only ONC HIT 2014 Edition certified e-Prescribing modules that is designed to integrate with other health information systems,” said Michael Conner, Director of Business Development at MDToolbox. “We understand that meeting all of the Meaningful Use Stage 2 criteria is a big task for EHRs, and many are still struggling with challenging areas such as e-Prescribing. MDToolbox focuses on offering solutions that help our partners save time and money, without having to compromise usability and patient care, and therefore offering a certified e-Rx module was an obvious choice. We are committed to providing innovative and easy to integrate solutions that not only meet, but exceed national standards for increasing patient care.”



ICSA Labs, an independent division of Verizon, offers vendor-neutral testing and certification. 2014 Edition ONC HIT Certification is granted to those technologies that are capable of meeting the more rigorous testing criteria developed to support providers and hospitals who wish to demonstrate Stage 2 meaningful use, which focuses on the capability of health IT to deliver higher quality patient care and exchange clinical information securely.



MDToolbox-Rx, version 3.1’s certification number is 140068R00. ONC HIT certification conferred by ICSA Labs does not represent an endorsement of the certified EHR technology by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.



MDToolbox Rx version 3.1 meets the following certification criteria:



170.314(a) Clinical

170.314(a)(1) Computerized provider order entry

170.314(a)(2) Drug-drug, drug-allergy interaction checks

170.314(a)(5) Problem list

170.314(a)(6) Medication list

170.314(a)(7) Medication allergy list

170.314(a)(8) Clinical decision support

170.314(a)(10) Drug-formulary checks

170.314(a)(15) Patient-specific education resources



170.314(b) Care Coordination

170.314(b)(3) Electronic prescribing



170.314(g) Utilization

170.314(g)(1) Automated numerator recording

170.314(g)(3) Safety-enhanced design

170.314(g)(4) Quality management system



The additional software relied upon to comply with one or more of the certification criteria include: LexiComp, Medline Plus



There are no additional types of costs that an eligible provider would pay to implement this EHR Module’s capabilities in order to attempt to meet meaningful use objectives and measures.



About MDToolbox

MDToolbox is a Health Information Technology software company providing innovative solutions. MDToolbox-Rx, the flagship product, is a complete e-Prescribing system that is used by stand alone medical practices and facilities, as well as integrated seamlessly with other Health IT systems nationwide. MDToolbox-Rx offers a highly customizable and simple to use electronic prescribing system that is Surescripts, EPCS, and Meaningful Use certified. For more information, visit www.mdtoolbox.com and www.mdtoolbox.com/blog.



About ONC Certification

The ONC Certified Health Information Technology (HIT) program tests and certifies that HIT is capable of meeting the 2014 Edition criteria approved by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). The certifications include Complete EHRs, which meet all of the 2014 Edition criteria for either eligible provider or hospital technology and EHR Modules, which meet one or more — but not all — of the criteria.



About ICSA Labs

ICSA Labs, an independent division of Verizon, offers third-party testing and certification of security and health IT products, as well as network-connected devices, to measure product compliance, reliability and performance for many of the world’s top security vendors. ICSA Labs is an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited and 9001:2008 registered organization. ICSA Labs is NVLAP accredited as a Health IT Test Lab and is also an ONC-Authorized Certification Body (ONC-ACB) accredited by ANSI to ISO/IEC Guide 65. Visit http://www.icsalabs.com and http://www.icsalabs.com/blogs for more information.



