Meadow Pointe Shopping Center Now Managed and Leased by Retail Solutions Advisors

Wesley Chapel, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2015 --Retail Solutions Advisors, LLC (RSA) is proud to announce that it will now be exclusively managing and leasing out the 1,800-acre Meadow Pointe Shopping Center. Located at County Line Road and Mansfield Blvd in Wesley Chapel, FL, the Meadow Pointe Shopping center is a brand new strip shopping center. RSA is excited about serving this property as a company that provides property management in FL.



RSA is confident that the Meadow Pointe Shopping Center will attract and retain tenants due to the high average household income in the area combined with the large population in the immediately area. Within one mile of the shopping center there are 6,814 people with an average household income of $91,661. Within five miles, there 99,675 people.



These numbers indicate that there are a large amount of prospective customers within a reasonable driving distance to the shopping center. Any tenants in the new shopping center are poised for success. With 100% occupancy, new businesses are eagerly awaiting openings in this valuable shopping center.



RSA is no stranger to managing and leasing shopping centers. This 17,360 square foot plaza became quickly stabilized with solid local business including a swim school for toddlers, martial arts center, and Florida Hospital Zephyrhills. RSA has applied its expertise to the Meadow Pointe Shopping Center to foster relationships with existing tenants. Space in the shopping center is in high demand due to being located in a superior location on a busy intersection. It's near Wiregrass High School and Dr. John Long Middle Schools making the area perfect for families.



About Retail Solutions Advisors

Retail Solutions Advisors offers property management services in Florida. The company, based in Lakeland, Florida specializes in retail leasing, tenant representation and property management throughout the state. Founders Charlie Boscarino and Todd Maxwell have over 25 years experience in retail commercial real estate. This experience has helped RSA become one of the most trusted brands in the industry.



RSA is able to provide their clients with the years of experience in the retail sector. The day-to-day operations of property management are separated from the leasing aspect of the business, allowing for each side of the company to focus fully on serving different needs. RSA also provides property valuation consultation and various development services when clients are in need.



For leasing opportunities regarding Meadow Pointe Shopping Center, please contact Jannie DelRio at Retail Solutions Advisors.

