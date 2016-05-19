Meat Dorks Start Kickstarter Campaign to Deliver Source Verified Grassfed Beef at Your Doorstep

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2016 --Meat Dorks, an upcoming network of ranchers and butchers, has recently started a Kickstarter campaign to secure their initial operating expenses. The network promises to deliver the best quality of 100% grassfed beef and pasture raised meats to their customers' doorsteps. With the expansion of their network, Meat Dorks looks forward to becoming more local and making a subtle difference to satisfy the preferences of each region in the US.



Representing Meat Dorks, their senior representative Kenneth Chung recently said, "We work with ranchers and farmers that have raised cattle for generations and see animal husbandry as a way of life. They use old world methods of raising cattle on indigenous wild grass and open pastures. We harvest humanely and dry age the entire animal to give you the most in each bite. Most importantly, we use the entire animal."



Experts suggest that grass-fed beef derived from animals that have good genetics, great grass, and is properly dry aged shouldn't be tough, dry, and gamey. However, the presently existing model doesn't allow the producers to raise cattle in a way that maximizes flavor. It has been observed that most of the supermarkets purchase at prices that are too low for producers to use the best animals and great grass. On the other hand, many online sellers purchase leftover meat and then store them in cold storages for up to a year.



Meat Dorks wants to make a difference by using animals with great genetics that consume wild grass and dry age for up to two weeks. Moreover, they harvest monthly, and their members know exactly what they get. Some of the most important features of Meat Dorks'100% grassfed beef are



- Source Verified Program: The highest standards in animal husbandry are followed to ensure the humane treatment of animals from birth to harvest.



- Monthly harvest to deliver the freshest products.



- No antibiotics, no hormones, and no GMO feed.



- Buyers know exactly what they get.



Meat Dorks has recently started a Kickstarter campaign to raise $20,000 for this project. This project will only be funded if at least $20,000 is pledged by 9th June.



To find out more, please visit http://kck.st/1TorcFj



The Meat Dorks website is http://www.meatdorks.com/



About Meat Dorks

Meat Dorks is a group of farmers, butchers, and cutting facilities that have come together to share their passion for the craft and to deliver great products in a way that is consistent and convenient. They use old world methods of raising cattle on indigenous wild grass and open pastures.