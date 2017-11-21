Mebans.com Gets Approval After Being Audited by the Online Shopping Trust Agency

Mooresville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2017 --Safe Shopping Audit is a systematic and independent examination to determine whether activities and related results conform to planned arrangements and whether these arrangements are implemented effectively and are suitable to achieve the organization's policy and objectives in customer safety.



After examination of the financial reports, repeated customer surveys and a monitoring of the entire purchase process, The Online Shopping Trust Agency is proud to report that Mebans.Com is conform with the safe online buying principles generally accepted in United States.



The entire checkout process is secured through the use of a SSL certificate issued by the Certification Authority and valid until Wednesday, May 23, 2018, when a new audit will take place.



Payment data and all personal information is processed securely through an external merchant that complies with the Payment Card Industry (PCI) security requirements, eliminating all risks of identity theft. No personal information is stored on Mebans.Com website.



According to Independent Auditor Martin Yuson: "We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion. In our opinion, the financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the Company's affairs as at 15 November 2017 and of its safety of their online purchase process. Some issues can be found in the delivery process, ranging sometimes in delays from 2 days, up to a week. In all cases orders were delivered and customers notified of the possible delays as soon as the information became available."



About Mebans.Com

Established in 2015 Mebans.Com is a successful company focused on the distribution of cosmetics, small appliances, watches, toys and tools at competitive prices. The company maintains close contacts to manufacturers and regularly visits its suppliers to carry out quality controls and to look for new, innovative products that it can supply.