Meble Furniture & Rugs New Website Ups the Ante with Deep Discounts on European-Style Furniture

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2018 --Passing chic furniture and cost-efficient convenience on to customers, Meble Furniture & Rugs announces the launch of their new website. Having already created a substantial fanbase on some of America's top online marketplaces like Amazon, Wayfair, and Houzz, the home furnishing resource has broadened their reach. Thanks to MebleFurnitureRugs.com, finding European style at deep discounts just got easier. A type of direct ship calling card for all things affordably posh, the new site is now ready to ship direct to doorsteps nationwide. As a gift to new website visitors, an additional 5% discount is added for those who use the code "Meble" at checkout. Uniquely modern living room set, anyone?



Now more inexpensive than shopping via the nation's largest online marketplaces, Jerry Michalowski, VP of Meble Furniture & Rugs, said of the website launch, "Because we've been such a high-volume retailer for so many years on such widely-frequented online sites we're familiar with the terrain. Supplying customers with unique furniture at reasonable prices is what we're good at. Now, the website allows us to cut out the middle-man and pass those savings on to our customers. We simply couldn't be happier."



Meble Furniture & Rugs' European-style furniture includes pieces for most any living space. Everything from sofa beds for sitting, sleeping, and storage, to modern bedroom sets that include dressers, mirrors, chests, desks, wardrobes, and bookcases are available. A wide selection of children's furniture at discounted prices is on hand as well. Living room furniture includes coffee tables, reclining sofas, and sectionals in an array of fabrics and finishes. Kitchen and dining room pieces like sideboards and dining tables suit the online shopper in the market to add a modern look to their home.



Possibly best known for their wall systems for living rooms, satisfied customer, Luis Rios said of his new Milano TV Stand from Meble, "This is a really nice piece of furniture. It's modern and different; you won't find it around the corner. It literally ships from overseas. If you want something different and elegant, this is for you."



Meble Furniture & Rugs is also adept at custom-made furniture as well as contemporary and traditional rugs. Furnishings are available to ship, locally deliver, or pick up at their East Williamsburg Brooklyn location.



