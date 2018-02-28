Med Manager: The Ultimate Medicine Organizer Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Lawrenceville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2018 --Med Manager is a simple, practical and innovative solution for people using prescription medication. It is a comprehensive case that is designed to hold up to 15 medications as well as critical medical information nearly so that in any emergency situation, patients can simply pick up the case and go. The Med Manager also acts as an organizational tool to help reduce home clutter and assist in taking the right medications at the right time. The case comes with many features and benefits, and it is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter for its large scale production.



"Having a centralized storage system for the current medications and critical medical information could help mitigate some of the risks of double dosing, taking the wrong medication, or misplacing important medications." Said Hampton Wingate the spokesperson of Med Manager, while introducing this solution to the Kickstarter community. "We plan to use these funds to prove to a major manufacturer that there is a major need for organizing medications so that we can move forward with a large production run and begin helping people in need." He added.



In addition, the proceeds from the funds raised with this campaign will also play a major role in bringing Med Manager smartphone app to life. The purpose of this campaign is to simply help patients from around the world and the creators of this project are also offering worldwide shipping of Med Manager for the backers on Kickstarter.



About Med Manager

"This product was developed from a personal family experience. We too have had loved ones unable to organize their medication effectively due to a chronic condition or some other illness that can ultimately lead to loss of time with family, work and life" said Dr. Harry Wingate the creator of the Med Manager. There is no one size fits all solution to solving the issues pertaining to pharmacological therapy but the layout of the Med Manager was designed for ease-of-use based on some these issues faced during those experiences. The project is intended to help millions of patients with complex medication regimens worldwide and the creators of this project are currently raising funds and support on Kickstarter to make the Med Manager a global reality.