Med Spa Beverly Hills Provides Healing Treatments for Your Whole Body

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2016 --The Spa on Rodeo is a med spa in Beverly Hills; they provide a full menu of spa treatments for their clients. This quaint little spa is nestled comfortably on Rodeo Drive, making it the perfect place for a spa day in Beverly Hills. They offer a wide range of services, from facials to massages to manicures and pedicures; they even perform Botox and permanent cosmetic procedures. Their number one goal at this med spa in Beverly Hills is to provide a relaxing and luxurious experience for all of their clients.



The Spa on Rodeo was founded by a certified foot and ankle surgeon. This med spa in Beverly Hills believes that healing should start from the ground up. Their motto is that healthy feet make a strong foundation for a strong body and mind. One of their specialties includes healing foot soaks that are a part of their pedicure treatments. The Rodeo Pedicure is one of their most popular services and guarantees to leave your feet feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.



Med spa in Beverly Hills, The Spa on Rodeo, aims to be the number one day spa for local residents and travelers. They are conveniently located in Beverly Hills; this allows them to serve all of the greater Los Angeles area. They offer a world class experience that cannot be rivaled by hotel med spas in Beverly Hills.



About The Spa on Rodeo

The Spa on Rodeo provides healing treatments for the whole body. They are a med spa in Beverly Hills that aims to leave their clients feeling soothed and relaxed. They offer a wide range of treatments, from facials, to cupping massages, to manicures and pedicures. For more information about The Spa on Rodeo, or to book an appointment, visit their website or call (424) 284-8040. Address: 421 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.