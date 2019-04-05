Newark, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2019 --Med-Tex Services, Inc., offering health and rescue services to the commercial construction, industrial, power generation and manufacturing industries for over 30 years, has opened a Delaware Operations & Training center in Newark, Delaware. Their new facility is located at 527 Stanton Christiana Road – Newark, DE 19713, inside the Delaware Contractors Association Headquarters.



The Delmarva and Chesapeake regions have experienced significant growth, and with unemployment rates below the national average, more people are working. With an increasing number of people getting back into the workforce in the Delmarva and Chesapeake regions, there comes an increased need for workplace safety support services, and Med-Tex is ready to help.



"Due to our remarkable growth, compiled with new and exciting opportunities in the region, we are pleased to announce the opening of our Delaware Operations & Training Center," explained Dennis F. Dougherty who oversees the Chesapeake and Delmarva Regions for Med-Tex. "Bringing the full complement of Med-Tex Services to Delaware, Delmarva and Chesapeake regions has been a goal of ours for the past several years."



Med-Tex offers Safety, Health and Rescue support services to the commercial construction, industrial, power generation and manufacturing industries. With nearly 35 years of Safety support experience, Med-Tex is quickly becoming the preferred Safety Partner for many Fortune 500 and Small Businesses alike. Med-Tex featured services are: Rescue Teams (Confined Space / High-angle), Safety Equipment (Sales, Rental and Service), Safety Training, Safety Consulting, Health Services (including mobile Substance Use/Abuse screening, PFT and Fit testing services) and Fall Protection / Engineered Solutions.



About Med-Tex Services, Inc.

Med-Tex Services, Inc. has been providing Safety, Health and Rescue Services for over 30 years. As a valued partner, they have successfully addressed the strategic and day-to-day needs of facilities and contractors. Med-Tex is a highly dependable source for fully trained and certified professionals that provide a wide range of services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Their training services include 10 and 30-Hour Occupational Safety and Health Training in Construction or General Industry, Permit-required Confined Spaces, PALM/BuiltRite – Process Safety Management for the Delaware Valley Refineries, Respiratory Protection, Confined Space Rescue Training, as well as, CPR/First Aid. They offer professional on-site medical coverage, rescue technicians, industrial hygienists, safety professionals for outages or any job site assignment. Their on-site testing services include substance abuse screening, respiratory medical clearance and fit-testing. Med-Tex Services is committed to maintaining a safe work environment for all workers by delivering training, dependable equipment, and reliable response to challenges faced on our job sites.



For more information about Med-Tex Services, Inc., please visit: www.med-texservices.com