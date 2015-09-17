Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2015 --Medal Blocks is a recognized leader in medal displays and picture frames, having rapidly built a widely-known reputation for its unique and innovative designs. Late last year, it launched its unique, patent-pending Hexablox® displays, the world's first hexagon shaped acrylic block picture frames. Recently it added stack-able Hexablox® for a wider range of creative displays and the market response has been very enthusiastic.



Finding a high quality frame for a picture, medals or coins can often be a challenge, with many companies offering traditional products that don't really impress. Hexablox® were created to give people an opportunity to have a unique, modern and high quality picture frame. Picture frames or frames for coins or medals don't have to be stale and boring.



"We're always challenging ourselves to stay on the cutting edge of what's innovative in displays," commented Patrick Dolan from Medal Blocks. "We are the first to come out with Hexablox frames that look amazing and are like nothing being offered today. For customers looking for something special with a big impact, selecting a Hexablox hexagon shaped acrylic block frame can be an outstanding choice."



Hexablox® frames are a great choice for pictures, medals, a wide variety of coins, including challenge coins, and figurines or for framing other items, depending on a customer's needs. They are made of clear acrylic so objects held within can be viewed from all sides. They can be stacked on a stable surface, making all kinds of design possibilities easy to execute, limited only by the owner's imagination.



Many customers choose to stack three or more frames to highlight certain coins or to draw attention to other items of interest. You can also put one picture in each Hexablox® or split your picture into multiple frames. Putting together a frame requires no tools, and they are very simple to clean with a soft cloth, or if very dirty, some mild soapy water.



Medal Blocks experts are available to discuss custom projects and to provide their advice to help potential customers determine what would best suit their requirements and deliver the best visual impact. It also offers wholesale rates for orders from schools, institutions or families that require a large number of Hexablox® or any of its other acrylic block frame products.



Medal Blocks has a tradition of supporting dozens of charitable events all over the country, offering in-kind and monetary donations. It has recently supported the Hexagon Project, which has set out to promote interdependence and uses the hexagon as a symbol. The goal of the project and for interdependence is to promote people "living together peaceably and respectfully as local, regional and global citizens."



For more information about Medal Blocks and all of its products, please visit the website at http://www.medalblocks.com



Contact:

Patrick Dolan

pdolan@medalblocks.com