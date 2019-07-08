Montgomery, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2019 --Thanks to the emerging technology of e-care, and the foresight of MedHealth, telemedicine is on the move to virtually change lives in Montgomery. Through the use of computers and mobile devices, MedHealth hopes to bring medical care to patients in the comfort of their own homes. To that end, the innovative facility has launched a GoFundMe campaign. A $1 million investment in their Telemedicine Program will make remote medical care in an around Montgomery doable. It will give greater access to healthcare for patients who live in the city or outlying areas who cannot travel to see an urgent care doctor. For this much-needed convenience, the campaign asks 100,000 people for a $10.00 commitment to bring urgent care telemedicine to the fore.



With the financial help, MedHealth will provide care for most all medical conditions through the use of video conferencing. Once developed, patients in need of an appointment with a licensed provider will be able to do so by way of a secure video chat on their computer, tablet, or smartphone. This convenience not only negates the need for transportation to and from the doctor, it also cancels out dreaded wait times. As a result, virtual appointments with a video doctor ticks all the boxes for a more compassionate patient-centric approach to medical care.



Dr. Anitra Lumpkin, the CEO and Owner of MedHealth Urgent Care, said of the need for telemedicine, "There is a decline in the number of healthcare providers nationwide. Certainly, every city becomes shorthanded but, this trickles down to remote areas in a way that's simply not necessary. Right now, quality care for a large amount of people who find it hard to get to the doctor is becoming more and more out of reach. This is unacceptable in an age where everything is at our fingertips, thanks to technology. We believe the video office visit is the most viable way of the future in the urgent care industry."



Currently, MedHealth Urgent Care in Montgomery, Alabama is open seven days a week, and no appointment is necessary to see a physician. They accept most insurance plans and have qualified healthcare professionals who provide help with X-rays and lab testing.



For more information, visit http://www.gethealthconnected.com. To support the GoFundMe campaign, visit http://www.gofundme.com/medhealthtelemedicine.



MedHealth Urgent Care is a medical facility that opened in 2015 to provide medical care to the residents of Montgomery, Alabama, as well as its surrounding counties.



2908 McGehee Road

Montgomery, AL 36111-2103



Dr. Anitra Lumpkin

CEO/Owner, MedHealth Urgent Care

alumpkin@medhealthurgentcare.com

334-229-9955



http://www.MedHealthUrgentCare.com

http://www.gethealthconnected.com



https://www.facebook.com/MedHealthUrgentCare.co/

https://twitter.com/MedhealthUCare