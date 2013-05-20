Medi-Solve Coatings Launches New Website

Natick, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2013 --Medi-Solve Coatings, a major supplier of royalty free custom formulated hydrophilic coating fluids for medical devices, biomedical, cosmetic and other commercial applications, has recently launched a new website at http://www.medisolvecoatings.com . As highly regarded coatings experts, with over 60 years of industry experience, Medi-Solve Coatings uses its in-depth understanding of medical coating requirements to develop innovative custom solutions for its customers. Medi-Solve Coatings is dedicated to assisting customers from product design through commercial scale manufacturing.



The new website features easy navigation, in-depth information on the company, its products and services, dedicated news and trade shows section and an easy-to-use contact form. Along with a fresh and contemporary design, Medi-Solve Coatings’ website boasts new visuals that showcase its superior and patented hydrophilic coating technology based on AquaCoat® coating capabilities. According to Art Madenjian, Vice President of Technical Sales at Medi-Solve Coatings, “We are excited about the new website, as it appropriately represents all aspects of our company and also provides quick access to a wealth of information on the hydrophilic coating technology so that visitors can make informed decision”.



Medi-Solve Coatings feature its latest proprietary coating technology under the AquaCoat® technology platform offering outstanding durability while maintaining a high level of lubricity and low particulate count. Internal testing shows the same outstanding coating properties well past 50 abrasion cycles. Also within the AquaCoat® technology platform are coatings that can be formulated to provide drug-delivery or have antimicrobial resistance. Medi-Solve Coatings has its own in-house radio-frequency (RF) plasma capability enabling sample cleaning, surface modification or plasma surface treating prior to coating application. RF plasma treatment capability further improves biocompatibility and biofunctionality within coating processes, as it enables coatings to be applied to any polymeric devices without the need for expensive solvent based primers or multi-layer coatings. Medi-Solve Coatings also has the capability to coat medical devices in its Class 8 controlled environment. As an added feature, Medi-Solve Coatings provides formulation and filling operations for customers’ specific needs.



About Katahdin Industries, Inc

Katahdin Industries, Inc. (http://www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high tolerance coating applications and specialized metal finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries. Katahdin’s coating operations are conducted through Precision Coating Company, Inc., (http://www.precisioncoating.com) one of the largest fluoropolymer coating applicators in the world, specializing in PTFE and Teflon® coating applications in the medical device market, and Medi-Solve Coatings, LLC, (http://www.medisolvecoatings.com) a provider of hydrophilic lubricious coatings to medical device companies. A separate co-located company, Precision Fabric (http://www.precisionfabric.com), is a worldwide distributor and converter of PTFE coated fabrics, tapes and belts. Specialized metal finishing services are conducted through DCHN, LLC (http://www.d-chn.com), an industry leader in technical aluminum anodizing, electro-polish and passivation, and other related services. Sanford Process Corporation (http://www.sanfordprocess.com) provides hard coat anodizing solutions, as well as licenses the company’s intellectual property, to a range of well known OEMS and their prime subcontractors worldwide, with an increasing presence in Korea and China.