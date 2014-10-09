Media 4 Women Enterprises Becomes CAASB Member

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2014 --The California Association of Accredited Small Business today announced that Media 4 Women Enterprises, a prominent business and marketing service company in the San Diego area, has become an accredited CAASB Member.



As of October 8, 2014, the CAASB has verified that Media 4 Women Enterprises, maintains a positive reputation and truthful advertising practices.



Media 4 Women Enterprises was founded with the intention of helping businesses gain a competitive edge using the latest media and marketing technologies. Although originally catering to women, Media 4 Women Enterprises quickly expanded to become a local leader and innovator in digital marketing and strategic business planning.



“We confirm that all member businesses strictly abide by the Code of Ethics,” said Anthony Rios, an account representative with the CAASB, “because we acknowledge the importance of assuring consumer trust.” In 2014, the CAASB will continue to restrict membership to only companies which are audited prior to membership. Every business undergoes a rigorous auditing process before being offered membership.



As of late, it has become significantly more commonplace for customers to research a company's reputation on the internet and third-party accreditations prior to contemplating using any service. Media 4 Women Enterprises has since maintained an overwhelmingly positive reputation among consumer review websites, public records, the CAASB, as well as organizations which advocate customer rights.



Furthermore, Media 4 Women Enterprises has recently been rated highly with organizations that advocate the advancement of consumer protection and marketplace trust. Media 4 Women Enterprises's strong reputation continues to solidify throughout Southern California.



For more information on the services of Media 4 Women Enterprises, please visit http://media4women.com