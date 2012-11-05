Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2012 --In 2008, the Millennial Generation accounted for 70% of Barack Obama’s popular vote margin over John McCain. In 2012, 19 million more Millennials will be eligible to vote, giving them the potential to cast up to a quarter of all presidential votes. For example, Public Policy Polling’s tracking poll released on November 3rd found Millennials accounting for the entirety of President Obama’s three point national lead.



Millennial experts, Mike Hais and Morley Winograd, are available for interviews exploring the impact of Millennials on expected—and actual—election results.



Mike & Morley excel at predictions. In their critically acclaimed first book, Millennial Makeover, they correctly called the decisive role Millennials would play in Barack Obama’s election the following year. Their second book, Millennial Momentum, accurately forecasted the nature of the debate in this year’s presidential election and Millennials’ role in shaping its outcome. Their commentaries and insights on the campaign have been featured in the National Journal, The Christian Science Monitor, USA Today, Politico and the Huffington Post, among others.



Their combined careers include entertainment and media market research (Frank N. Magid Associates), a stint in the White House (Clinton-Gore second term), technology and communications (AT&T), academia (USC’s Marshall School of Business and the University of Detroit) and Michigan politics (polling and Democratic Party Chairman, respectively).