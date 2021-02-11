Media Genius Offers Feature Packed Commercial Security Cameras in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia

McDonough, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2021 --Media Genius is a minority-owned business that caters to people across Georgia. This company was established in 2008 to provide local businesses with security systems they need to stay safe at all times and are primarily characterized by their quality services and unmatched expertise. Through Media Genius, people can easily install video surveillance, burglar alarms, and access control systems in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia.



Media Genius provides technologically advanced, professional-grade, commercial security cameras in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia. They even offer video surveillance systems for the government sector, including military bases, government buildings, and parks. Several healthcare facilities, hotels, restaurants, schools, retail locations, and home owners associations also seek out the video surveillance technologies offered by Media Genius. To meet the varied requirements of their discerning clients and the unique challenges, the team of this company has developed several proprietary solutions.



Commercial video cameras and surveillance systems offered by Media Genius significantly help entrepreneurs and managers to monitor the workflow of their team. Employees often spend excessive time on social media, take more extended lunches, make personal phone calls and play games instead of working when there is no one to supervise them. With proper security camera systems with audio, managers can hear what is going on at all times on their office floor and easily document employee behavior for disciplinary purposes. Moreover, commercial security cameras mounted at entry points, exits, and parking lots play a significant role in promoting a safer work environment. They can even be one of the most effective ways to collect evidence to eliminate frivolous lawsuits.



The professionals working at Media Genius carefully evaluate their clients' security needs to develop a comprehensive plan of action. To request a free, no-obligation quote from them, people can give them a call at 678-590-1699.



About Media Genius

Media Genius offers low voltage electrical design, installation, and maintenance services to people in Stockbridge, Stonecrest, Marietta, and many nearby areas.