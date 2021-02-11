Media Genius Offers Quality Solutions for Access Control Systems in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia

McDonough, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2021 --Media Genius is a Georgia based company that has been providing low voltage electrical design, installation, and maintenance services for corporate and government clients since 2008. They have the experience and workforce to handle security camera, alarm, audio/video, and data cabling projects of any size, and are especially renowned for providing advanced commercial security cameras in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia. The project management team of Media Genius even provides offers assistance with budgeting, system design, installation logistics, and on-site staff training to ensure that the employees of their clients understand exactly how to use newly installed equipment.



Media Genius offers cutting-edge solutions for access control systems in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia. Their access control systems provide people with the capacity to efficiently manage one or even one hundred doors via a single platform. A Media Genius account manager will guide the clients by selecting the best access control system for their property at the most economical price. The experienced technicians belonging to this company can install all the components of the access control systems, including maglocks and electric strikes. Media Genius professionals provide services for new construction projects, upgrades/renovations, and even high-security locations.



The user-friendly online dashboard Media Genius additionally allows people to access their facility from anywhere around the globe. It features convenient mobile passes that can grant access from a cell phone or tablet. People can instantly generate and distribute mobile credentials through it to unlock doors. Apart from this, each of these systems comes equipped with cloud access that future-proofs the system via automatic updates. Intercom and phone entry systems can also be availed through Media Genius to grant visitors access to a facility.



To contact Media Genius, people can give them a call at 678-590-1699



About Media Genius

Media Genius caters to business organizations across Atlanta, McDonough, Marietta, Smyrna, Stonecrest, Stockbridge, and their nearby areas.