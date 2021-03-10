Media Genius Offers Tailored Solutions for Installing Security Camera System in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia

McDonough, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2021 --Media Genius is a company that offers affordable and functional business security systems and low-voltage electrical design solutions across Georgia. They are also the best destinations to purchase fire alarms in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia for commercial establishments. Media Genius is a prominent, minority-owned business in the region.



Media Genius focuses on providing its customers customized access control, video surveillance, and security camera system in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia that perfectly work for their specific requirements. This company does not have any security system package that they offer to all its customers. Its staff members understand that all businesses' security needs differ based on their location, industry, practices, and concern areas. Hence, Media Genius strives to offer each of them tailored solutions.



Usually, as their prospective customers contact Media Genius for a free, no-obligation quote, this company's professionals visit their site to conduct a Property Risk Analysis. They carefully assess the customers' needs regarding CCTV systems, access control systems, and commercial security cameras and create an effective strategy for the areas of significance. The project managers of Media Genius work with their customers right from the planning to the system training process and are thorough with the initial installation.



Many entrepreneurs do not understand the benefit of video surveillance systems and think having access control security is enough. It is important to note that the advanced video surveillance systems offered by companies like Media Genius have several advantages associated with them. They can be installed systems in elevators, parking garages, and stairwells to keep unauthorized entrants out, notify security of immediate concerns, and more. These systems can also be used for employee and workflow monitoring.



Give Media Genius a call at 678-590-1699.



About Media Genius

Media Genius caters to organizations across the regions of Atlanta, McDonough, Marietta, Smyrna, Stonecrest, Stockbridge, and many of their nearby areas. The company offers security camera systems as well as access control and burglar alarms.