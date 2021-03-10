Media Genius Offers Technologically Advanced Fire Alarms in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia

McDonough, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2021 --Media Genius is a well-established company that has been providing low voltage electrical design, installation, and maintenance services to corporate and government clients since 2008. They are especially renowned for offering advanced security camera system in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia. Media Genius has the experience and human resources to handle security camera, alarm, audio/video, and data cabling projects of any size



Fire hazards are prevalent in almost any building, especially commercial ones. To reduce the risks involved with them, it is imperative to install fire alarms. Fire alarm systems have become increasingly sophisticated and functionally more capable and reliable over the last few years. They are typically developed to fulfill two general requirements, the protection of property and assets and the protection of life. People need to have a proper fire alarm for their commercial buildings to pass the required safety inspection tests.



Media Genius is a reliable provider of cutting-edge fire alarms in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia. The project teams of this company design NFPA code-compliant fire alarm and life safety systems, on which people can surely place their trust. By installing such systems, people can pass the fire inspection the first time and open the doors to their new facility without delays. Media Genius only uses top-rated equipment and can integrate its clients' fire alarm system with their access control and burglar alarms.



Media Genius prioritizes the concerns and requirements of their clients above all. Hence, their solutions are always competitively priced without compromising quality. This company inspects and repairs fire alarms regarding control valves and switches, main alarm panels, batteries, flow-switches, tamper switches, low-pressure switches, detectors, horn and strobe functions, electrical wiring, as well as device positioning.



To contact Media Genius, call at 678-590-1699.



About Media Genius

Media Genius caters to organizations across the regions of Atlanta, McDonough, Marietta, Smyrna, Stonecrest, Stockbridge, and many of their nearby areas. The company offers security camera systems as well as access control and burglar alarms.