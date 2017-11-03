MEDIA INVITE-2017 Florida Automated Vehicles Summit

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2017 --As part of the 2017 Florida Automated Vehicles (FAV) Summit, the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) invites the media to participate in automated vehicle demonstrations including ride-alongs and one-on-one interviews with industry experts on emerging autonomous technologies.



Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2017

7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.



Location: Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay

2900 Bayport Drive

Tampa, Florida 33607



Media will have exclusive access to:



Live demonstrations and ride-along showcasing connected and automated technologies that will provide a visualization of the positive impacts these technologies will have on Florida roadways.



Interviews with industry experts and participating companies including: Tesla, Starksy Robotics, Micro Systems, Traffic Tech Services, Stantec/HART, THEA's Connected Vehicle Pilot Project, Proterra, Peleton, SWRI, GM, Nissan, Tampa Downtown Partnership, Starship Technologies, Florida Institute of Technology, Audi, and Florida Atlantic University.



At 8:00 am, HART, Stantec, Coast Autonomous, & FDOT to announce a local innovative partnership and unveil a new autonomous vehicle.



Media RSVP: Sally Dee, 813-789-7122 sdee@playbookpublicrelation.com



Directions: Please meet at the Pavilion tent in the rear parking lot. A continental breakfast will be served along with demonstrator tours.



For more information on the 2017 FAV Summit, visit https://www.favsummit.com/.