Media, PA Dentist Dr. Levente K. Bodak-Gyovai Helps Patients Achieve Permanent Smiles After Tooth Loss

Dental patients in the Media, PA area who have lost one or more permanent teeth have access to some of the latest restorative dental technology with the dental implants offered by Dr. Levente K. Bodak-Gyovai. As a trained dental implants dentist, Dr. Bodak-Gyovai helps patients find a permanent solution for their missing teeth, offering a solution that looks, feels, and functions just like a natural tooth.



According to the American College of Prosthodontists, nearly 200 million American adults are missing at least one permanent tooth. This can be a result of a variety of factors, including injury, decay, health problems, or genetic defects. Missing permanent teeth that occur in the aesthetic zone of the mouth can lead to embarrassment or reduced self-esteem as well as problems speaking, while missing teeth toward the back of the mouth can cause issues with chewing and other surrounding teeth shifting out of place. No matter the location of the missing tooth, however, all instances of tooth loss come with the risk of the surrounding bone and gum tissue resorbing, leading to the loss of surrounding teeth as well.



With dental implants, Dr. Bodak-Gyovai is able to help patients restore both the aesthetics and function of their missing teeth with a solution that is designed to last a lifetime. Dental implants are small metal screws that are installed directly into the jawbone through a surgical procedure. This small implant fills the void where the natural tooth root once resided and helps keep the surrounding bone and gum tissue healthy and viable. Once the dental implant is installed, it is given several weeks to heal and naturally fuse with the surrounding bone. After the healing period, Dr. Bodak-Gyovai then attaches an artificial crown that replaces the visible portion of the natural tooth that once took its place. This completed unit provides all the same function and aesthetics as a natural tooth and offers patients far more benefits than other restorative solutions like partial dentures or bridges.



Because dental implants are so sturdy, patients do not have restrictions of certain foods they cannot eat once the procedure is completed like they would with partial dentures or bridges. Additionally, they are able to brush and floss their implant just as they would natural teeth. Dental implants are effective solutions for patients missing a single tooth, a series of teeth, or even entire top and bottom arches of teeth. Dr. Bodak-Gyovai offers consultations for patients interested in dental implants to determine if they are good candidates for the procedure.



Dr. Bodak-Gyovai has more than five decades of experience in the dental industry and is one of the most experienced professionals in the area. He remains heavily involved in continuing dental education in order to offer his patients the latest tools, technology, and methods in dentistry.



