Media West Cancels Live Entertainment Events

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2020 --Following a ban on public gathering by Dr.Henry, BC Chief Public Health Officer, Vancouver, BC-based live entertainment organizer and promoter Media West ZNY Inc., confirmed today the cancellation of all scheduled events including live concerts and rave parties for the rest of the month of March and April 2020, In response to COVID-19. Scheduled concerts and rave parties for March/April 2020 in Toronto, London, ON, Halifax, Montreal, Troisrivieres, Saskatoon, Calgary, Prince George, Vancouver, and Seattle, WA, have been cancelled or rescheduled indefinitely. Reached for comment on the events cancellation, Media West's Jen Crew said this is a difficult decision for us. It's really hard for us, the agent for booked talent, not to mention our having to forfeit money paid as venue deposits and loss of revenue from cancelled shows. ###



