MediaFire Announces the Launch of MediaFire for Apple TV

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2016 --Today, MediaFire is proud to announce the launch of their new app for Apple TV. All media, on the big screen.



"With MediaFire for Apple TV our goal was to allow people to easily browse, watch and listen to their music, movies, and photos in HD on their TV and all from the comfort of their living room" said Todd Faulk, president and CEO of MediaFire. "We wanted to create a way for people to easily and comfortably consume content they have stored in the cloud and we believe MediaFire for Apple TV has done just that."



MediaFire for Apple TV Features at a Glance



- Browse: Easily navigate folders and files in a MediaFire account with the Siri Remote.



- Search: Search the MediaFire account for files and folders.



- Watch: Stream video in any format Apple TV supports (H.264, MPEG-4, M-JPEG).



- Listen: Stream audio in any format Apple TV supports (HE-AAC(V1), AAC, MP3, MP3 VBR, Audible, Apple Lossless, AIFF, and WAV)



- Recent: Get quick access to recent files right from the home screen.



At MediaFire, their goal is for users to have the ability to access all of their media anytime and anywhere. They make it easy for users to upload, organize, and share all their media through their phone, computer, or the web. The files are stored securely and privately in the cloud and are always available to the user. With MediaFire for Apple TV – stream the videos, listen to the music, and enjoy photos all on the big screen!



Download MediaFire on the App Store on Apple TV.



About MediaFire

MediaFire is an online storage and collaboration company focused on providing regular people with a complete and easy-to-use solution for managing their digital stuff. Available for iPhone, Android and Web, MediaFire is the only online storage solution to offer unlimited downloads, download resuming, zero wait times and more, all for free. Every month, more than 150 million people use MediaFire to quickly and securely store, organize and share all their personal and work data.



