MediaSmack Answers Frequently Asked Questions About Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2021 --The digital marketing company MediaSmack has extensive experience helping law firms and businesses increase their organic presence online. Below, its digital marketing strategists answer common questions about search engine optimization (SEO).



What Is Search Engine Optimization or SEO?

Search engine optimization, or SEO, describes the practice of optimizing a website so it is more likely to appear on search engine results pages, like Google search results, for relevant search terms. Businesses cannot pay for better rankings in search engine results. SEO organically grows the online visibility of a business.



How Does a Business Improve Its SEO?

A business can use many different strategies to improve its organic visibility. However, generally, a business should use onsite SEO and offsite SEO strategies. Onsite SEO strategies include optimizations implemented on the business website. A couple of onsite SEO strategies include, but are not limited to:



- Content marketing. A business should have quality content that is relevant to its target audience on its website. Content may include website pages and blog posts. This information should reference authoritative sources if appropriate and be up-to-date.



- Meta tag optimizations. Meta tags are HTML tags that describe a page or blog post on a website to search engines and site visitors. They include title and description tags that help search engines better understand the context of a page. These titles also appear on search engine results pages. A business should optimize these meta tags to describe the page topic to attract users to click on its website.



Offsite SEO strategies include, but are not limited to:



- Local listings. A business should have updated listings on major local listings, such as Google My Business, Yelp and Bing Places. These listings may be the first point of contact that a user has with a business. They should contain accurate information about a business's name, address and phone number.



- Backlinks. A backlink is a link from another website that links back to the business's website. For example, if a business is listed on its local chamber of commerce website and the listing contains a link to the business website, then that is a backlink. Backlinks from trusted websites can increase a website's authority to a search engine.



Why Is SEO Important for Businesses' Digital Marketing Efforts?

SEO is important for businesses that want to show up on search engine results pages for certain search queries. A business may consider implementing SEO into its online marketing efforts for many reasons. For example, effective SEO has the ability to:



- Improve a business's online, organic visibility



- Create and increase a business's online brand awareness



- Strengthen a business's reputation



- Put a business in front of its target audience



About MediaSmack

MediaSmack is a digital marketing company with offices in Frisco, Texas and Austin, Texas. It was co-founded in 2013 by Zach Thompson.



MediaSmack develops tailored digital marketing strategies for each of its clients. It provides a variety of digital marketing services, including search engine optimization, website design, pay-per-click advertising, content and blog marketing and social media marketing.



MediaSmack serves clients nationwide. Learn more about its services by visiting its website.