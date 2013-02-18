Medical Breakthrough: Fast Hidradenitis Suppurativa Cure by Therese Wilson

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2013 --Up until Fast Hidradenitis Suppurativa Cure™, sufferers of this painful condition relied on limited symptomatic relief using a cocktail of antibiotics, corticosteroids and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. However, these preparations do not cure hidradenitis suppurativa, but merely alleviate the symptoms. Now, a new treatment system is taking the medical world by storm: Fast Hidradenitis Suppurativa Cure™, developed by health consultant Therese Wilson and endorsed by numerous scientific publications.



Hidradenitis suppurativa has been inadequately studied and its pathology is poorly understood by most medical professionals. It is frequently misdiagnosed as acne or folliculitis by physicians, and poorly treated. For example, although antibiotics can be useful if the lesions get infected, these drugs do nothing to cure the condition. Similarly, although corticosteroids can help to keep the inflammation down, they only work for as long as they are administered. Not to mention the numerous side effects associated with prescription medications, including headaches, weight gain, weakened immune system, and stunted growth in children.



Therese Wilson, a nutritionist, independent biomedical researcher and holistic health consultant, states that hidradenitis suppurativa cannot be cured by managing the symptoms in isolation; to cure it, a holistic approach targeting whole body health need to be taken. In a recent interview with the Washington Post, Wilson explained that a crucial factor in this disease is that patients' bodies are chronically in a state of inflammation. Manifestations of systemic inflammation include boils which do not heal, open wounds, swollen areas, and painful lumps. "Inflammation cannot be dealt with locally" commented Wilson, "the inflammatory balance of the whole body needs to be targeted. This is dictated by a number of metabolic pathways; some produce inflammation-causing substances while others produce anti-inflammatory substances. You want your body to be producing more of the latter and less of the former. This will not only eliminate HS and all its symptoms, but will actually also protect against chronic conditions such as heart disease and cancer".



Asked about how her Fast Hidradenitis Suppurativa Cure™ protocol achieves this, Wilson explained that an anti-inflammatory diet and a number of natural supplements are key. By using only natural remedies, one avoids the side-effects of prescription medications. In addition, Fast Hidradenitis Suppurativa Cure™ also makes use of a number of topical remedies to disinfect wounds, cure boils, and bring down swelling.



Fast Hidradenitis Suppurativa Cure™ is the first hidradenitis suppurativa treatment that is based on core medical and scientific research, and is the only one that has been clinically proven to be effective at curing this condition. In fact, Fast Hidradenitis Suppurativa Cure™ cites no less than 57 peer-reviewed scientific and medical publications, including studies published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology and the Journal of Experimental Dermatology. Studies published in these journals confirm that natural regimens as laid out in Wilson's Fast Hidradenitis Suppurativa Cure™ guide are indeed effective at curing hidradenitis suppurativa.



To help get her cure out in the public, earlier this year Therese Wilson carried out an intervention for free among 87 long-term hidradenitis suppurativa sufferers. All reported dramatic improvement which was evident just weeks after starting treatment. Her cure is already being implemented in a number of holistic health clinics, and Wilson herself is offering free consultations to anyone who subscribes to her website. For more information, visit Therese Wilson's personal website at www.hidradenitissuppurativa.info