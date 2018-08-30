Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2018 --A new market study, titled "Global Medical Cameras Market – Estimation & Forecast, 2014-2025", has been featured on CrystalMarketResearch.



Industry Outlook:

Medical Cameras are gaining demand due to technical advancement in the cameras, which are offering high resolution with best quality for digital images and to the point output which is necessary in medical field. Technological development in the past years has given more sophisticated cameras that are need for medical procedures. Due to improved properties of Medical Cameras the diagnosis of disorders is becoming accurate; this in turn is increasing the decision making of medical personals. Growth is seen in Medical Cameras use due to; increasing investment in R&D to develop more sensitive sensors & advancement in digital imaging, rising use in minimal invasive surgeries, increasing awareness amongst the population, growth in medical sector, increase in medical funding & grants by government, etc. Therefore, the Medical Cameras Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Medical Cameras Market is anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are;



Leica Microsystems (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)



Topcon Corporation



Sony Corporation



Stryker Corporation



Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.



Richard Wolf GmbH



Canon Inc.



Carl Zeiss AG



Carestream Health Inc.



Olympus Corporation



Smith & Nephew PLC

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



Market Segmentation:

The global Medical Cameras Market is based on segment, by Technology the market is segmented into OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography), Digital imaging (3D/2D), Liquid lens technology and Infrared, and by Application the market is segmented into Dermatology, Dental, Endoscopy, Ophthalmology and Others.



Market Classification:

Medical Cameras Market, By Technology, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

o Oct (Optical Coherence Tomography)



o Digital Imaging (3d/2d)



o Liquid Lens Technology



o Infrared



Medical Cameras Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

o Dermatology



o Dental



o Endoscopy



o Ophthalmology



o Others



Regional Insights:

On a global front, the Medical Cameras Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North American region is leading the Medical Cameras Market are will retain its position in the forecasted period, due to presence of key market players in this region and technical development.



Major Toc of Medical Cameras Market:

Part 1. Introduction



Part 2. Executive Summary



Part 3. Market Overview



Part 4. Market Analysis by Regions



Part 5. Medical Cameras Market, By Technology



Part 6. Medical Cameras Market, By Application



Part 7. Medical Cameras Market, By Region



Part 8. Company Profiles



Part 9. Global Medical Cameras Market Competition, by Manufacturer



Part 10. Medical Cameras Market Forecast (2018-2025)



