Medical Communications Careers in Switzerland – At the Heart of Educating Audiences

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2020 --Zurich, Switzerland: Medical research is crucial to the human experience. A key part of this is ensuring that the results of that research are communicated to the right people. Education of audiences is essential to the effective use of medicine in our society and medical communications careers are at the heart of enabling this to happen. EPM Scientific CH is a Life Sciences specialist with extensive experience supporting medical communications careers in Switzerland. The firm has worked with individuals and organisations across the country in Zurich and Geneva, as well as Chur, Bern and Lucerne.



Medication communications jobs can take many different forms, from the very prominent Journal of the American Medical Association to writing for smaller businesses and organisations. Each one has an essential role to fulfil, delivering well thought out information and insight to those who will benefit from it most. EPM Scientific CH works with organisations and individuals across Switzerland, connecting the right people to the businesses where these essential communication skills can be put to use.



There are opportunities for medical communications careers in Switzerland in all major cities, including Zurich and Lucerne, Bern, Chur and Geneva. EPM Scientific CH has been reimagining the process of recruiting for these roles since the firm was first established in 2012. At the heart of this is putting the interests of candidates and businesses at the top of the agenda, ensuring that the hiring process is as efficient as it can be and providing peace of mind to all of those who are involved.



As specialists in Life Sciences recruitment, the team at EPM Scientific CH have an in-depth understanding of medical communications roles. The firm invests heavily in its own people, from providing ongoing training to consultants to ensure they remain highly skilled and up to date to using best-in-class technology within the business. This approach has enabled the firm to consistently deliver the same high standards of service over almost a decade and provided opportunities to continue even through the current global pandemic.



The race to find talent in Life Sciences is always gathering speed and there is increased pressure on Life Sciences companies and their leaders to build teams that can be innovative and forward thinking as well as resilient in the face of disruption and change. EPM Scientific CH works with an extensive network of candidates and Life Sciences businesses all over the country helping to ensure that they key challenge of talent remains at the top of the agenda.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at EPM scientific commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, EPM scientific remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent in the life sciences sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Zurich with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



To find out more information about Medical Communications Careers in Switzerland visit https://www.epmscientific.ch/disciplines/medical-communications.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific CH: +41 44 542 12 50.



For more information about EPM Scientific CH services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.ch.



About EPM Scientific CH

From scientists and physicians to advisors, engineers and directors, EPM Scientific CH nurtures key connections across the Life Sciences industry to ensure that clients can make the most of opportunities. As a recruitment specialist in this sector the firm is a trusted partner to organisations in Europe, and beyond, and a key support for individuals looking to make career-defining moves.