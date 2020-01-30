Medical Communications Careers in Switzerland Enjoy Exponential Growth in 2020

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2020 --Founded in 2012, EPM Scientific provides specialist recruitment services for the Life Sciences industry in Europe and across the world. The firm designs permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to connect exciting opportunities with the talent capable of optimising them with a view to improving the way that the industry recruits and enabling it to grow. There are medical communications careers roles across Switzerland, including in cities such as Zurich, Geneva, Chur, Lucerne and Bern.



Medical innovation has enormous power to help improve the lives of people all over the world. However, there is frequently a significant knowledge gap that can prevent patients from enjoying the full benefits of a newly developed drug. In fact, poor education or a lack of communication to a range of different audiences can make it difficult for drugs to achieve true potential in the market. This is why supporting the development of medical communications careers in Switzerland is so important.



Medical communications professionals provide a fundamental link between those companies manufacturing innovative and potentially life changing solutions, and the individuals who could enjoy the benefits of that work. EPM Scientific recognises the vital nature of this role and looks to support individuals keen to define a career in this sector. "EMP Scientific helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at EMP Scientific. "We work to provide quality medical communications jobs in Switzerland and across Europe. We have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Medical communications roles in Switzerland exist across the country. There are opportunities to enter this sector to move up the career ladder for ambitious individuals in Geneva, Bern. Zurich. Chur and Lucerne, among other places. Commercially available written material is essential for ensuring success in this key part of the Life Sciences sector and is necessary both for patients and also health practitioners who are likely to be working with medication.



EPM Scientific CH brings a wealth of experience and insight to recruitment for this specialist sector. The business has been built around a commitment to the Life Sciences industry and helping to reimagine the way that recruitment is handled by businesses across it. A commitment to supporting both organisations and candidates has seen EPM Scientific CH create an advanced approach to Life Sciences recruitment, based on extensive network nurturing and ensuring staff are trained in the latest technology and up to date with current issues. As part of the Phaidon International group EPM Scientific CH is the preferred recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading companies and a first port of call for some of the best and brightest talent in the industry.



