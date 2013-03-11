Precision Coating Company, Inc. and Medi-Solve Coatings LLC to Attend the BIOMEDevice Boston Show

Dedham, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2013 --Precision Coating Company, Inc. and Medi-Solve Coatings LLC will showcase their respective medical device coating technologies at the upcoming BIOMEDevice event in Boston, MA at Booth 929. The two subsidiaries of Katahdin Industries Inc. are fully qualified to serve the demands of medical device manufacturers with complete process capability documentation and required controls.



Precision Coating specializes in PTFE coatings for medical devices including, guide wires, core wires, hypotubes, and forming mandrels. Precision Coating offers low friction PTFE coatings in multiple colors including black, blue, gray or green, with selective masking capabilities. Precision Coating is a global company serving the medical device for over 30 years.



Medi-Solve Coatings is a major supplier of license free, custom formulated hydrophilic coating fluids for medical devices, biomedical, cosmetic and other commercial applications. As highly regarded coatings experts, with over 60 years of industry experience, Medi-Solve Coatings uses its in-depth understanding of medical coatings device requirements to develop innovative solutions for its customers. Medi-Solve Coatings will feature its proprietary and patented coating technology, AquaCoat®, a revolutionary water-based, single-step formula that can be applied to a wide range of surfaces, including polymeric and metallic substrates. The AquaCoat® platform offers one of the most lubricious, water soluble, abrasion resistant and durable hydrophilic coatings available in the market. Also within the AquaCoat® technology platform are coatings that can be formulated to provide drug-delivery or have antimicrobial resistance. Medi-Solve Coatings has its own in-house radio-frequency (RF) plasma capability enabling sample cleaning, surface modification or plasma surface treating prior to coating application. RF plasma treatment capability further improves biocompatibility and biofunctionality within coating processes, as it enables coatings to be applied to any polymeric devices without the need for expensive solvent based primers or multi-layer coatings. Medi-Solve Coatings also has the capability to coat medical devices in its Class 8 controlled environment. As an added feature, Medi-Solve Coatings provides formulation and filling operations for a customer’s specific needs.



BIOMEDevice Boston is organized by UBM, the Med-Tech industry’s largest, longest-running and renowned medical manufacturing conferences, meetings and exhibitions. It delivers crucial insights and guidance on biomedical regulations, design engineering, new biomaterial innovations and product development for the medical device industry. Additionally, one can find access to hundreds of additional suppliers, ideas and inspiration. The event is set for April 10th-11th, 2013 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.



