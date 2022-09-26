Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2022 --Settlement Funding Associates, an advocate to the settlement process with the injured party and its family members, the insurance representative, plaintiff and defense attorneys, is experienced with a variety of medical malpractice structured settlements in Cherry Hill, Jersey City, Roseland, Hackensack, Fort Lee, and throughout the Tri-State area. The team at Settlement Funding Associates has helped hundreds of attorneys understand what a medical malpractice structured settlement would look like and to put it all together.



When someone first comes with an issue related to a medical procedure or location, attorneys may not be thinking medical malpractice right from the beginning, but there are a variety of situations that can constitute medical malpractice. These can include surgical errors, a failure of identifying symptoms, prescribing the incorrect medication or having the improper dosage, as well as unnecessary medical procedures and more.



While it can very well be that what they are hearing is the first and only instance of such a case of medical malpractice, the odds are also strong that there may be a history of these kinds of decision-making. It can easily mushroom into a much larger issues, and getting help, especially when it comes to the judgment portion of the case, is important so that attorneys can be confident that things are handled correctly for themselves and their clients.



Medical malpractice structured settlements are a desired option for plaintiffs for several reasons. Tax implications are one such concern as some cases may trigger a larger tax bill for the plaintiffs depending on the location and circumstances of the case.



Another reason for a medical malpractice structured settlement is to allow the plaintiffs time to deal with such a large financial amount. Receiving a lump sum amount can result in poor decision-making by the plaintiff, where having smaller amounts disbursed over several years allows for better decision-making for the money, especially when it comes to handling medical expenses and other expenses.



