Selbyville, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2018 --The Industry growth report "Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Size By Product [Hygiene (Incontinence Pads & Ostomy Liners, Panty Shield, Disposable Underwear, Disposable Diaper (Ultra-Absorbent, Super-Absorbent, Gender-Specific, Biodegradable, Regular Diapers), Medical Supplies (Disposable Surgical Mask, Surgical Drape, Cap, Gown, Sterile Nonwoven Swab), Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, Japan, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Egypt), Technology Development, Competitive Landscape & Forecast, 2017 – 2024" by Global Market Insights, Inc. says Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market share is expected to cross $12.5 billion by 2024.



Increasing number of baby boomers highly susceptible to suffer from incontinence condition will serve as high impact rendering factor for the medical nonwoven disposables market growth.



Rising incidences of hospital acquired infections has escalated demand for medical nonwoven disposables. The need for maintaining sterile environment during the surgical procedure to prevent bacterial infection at the surgical site will stimulate industry growth over the forecast timeframe.



Growing number of surgical procedures along with rising number of people suffering from incontinence condition will act as driving factor for medical nonwoven disposables market. Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, renal complications along with growing adoption of inter-related activities such as tobacco smoking will lead to increased occurrence of urinary incontinence.



Technological advancements such as development of biodegradable adult diapers and gender specific diapers designed to deliver patient comfort will stimulate medical nonwoven disposables demand. Elderly people are prone to suffer from incontinence condition due to bladder and urethra muscle weakening will favour industry growth.



Favourable government initiatives to encourage adoption of medical nonwovens to reduce occurrence of hospital acquired infections coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure by government as well as individual will positively impact medical nonwoven disposables market growth.



Disposable nonwoven medical supplies held largest revenue share in 2016 and envisaged to grow over 6% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Rising number of people suffering from incontinence condition along with technological advancements will propel industry growth.



U.S. medical nonwoven disposables market was valued over USD 2 billion in 2016. High adoption of cutting edge technologies, favourable government initiatives and rise in incontinence conditions will stimulate business growth over the coming years.



Germany medical nonwoven disposables market will witness significant growth owing to rising number of diabetic patients, growing healthcare spending and rapid technological advancements. Increased adoption of incontinence pads will fuel market growth.



Japan medical nonwoven disposables market is estimated to witness significant growth over the coming years due to large geriatric population base highly susceptible to suffer from incontinence condition and high-quality healthcare standards. Soaring number of surgical procedures will positively impact industry growth.



China should witness considerable growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to the growing incidence of incontinence, large unaddressed diabetic population and improved disposable income levels attributed to its rapid economic growth.



Brazil medical nonwoven disposables market is estimated to grow over 8% CAGR over the forecast years. Growing elderly population base and rising awareness about incontinence will drive regional medical nonwoven disposables market growth.



Some of the notable companies operating in medical nonwoven disposables market are Covidien, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medline Industries, Domtar Corporation, and Polymer Group. Geographical expansion through partnership and strategic collaboration coupled with new product launches are some of the strategies adopted by industry players to sustain their market position.



