New Website Launched for Millions Affected by Proposed Healthcare Legislature Offering a One-of-a-Kind Platform

Eau Claire, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2017 --Proposed legislature could soon bring major changes for a number of Medicaid recipients. This development leaves an estimated 100 million Americans searching for solutions in the event the Senate's latest tax bill regarding healthcare passes. With this in mind, Hugo Gallegos has launched medifees.com, a new website geared toward the needs of those caught in the gap left by such reformation.



Said Gallegos, "If those suggested changes to the current healthcare market happen to pass, millions of Americans will be affected. They'll be paying for healthcare options previously covered by Medicare, Medicaid and various branches of the Obamacare sector. We offer a free platform for people to learn more about the costs of procedures and treatments based on a wide variety of factors. Our purpose is to help them compare procedure cost and other issues to lessen the burden left by the changes in legislature during the months to come."



While the previously mentioned bill being pushed through the Senate would eliminate tax penalties for those not currently covered by healthcare insurance, it could also have negative ramifications for Americans who rely on government-based coverage, particularly where Medicaid and Medicare recipients are concerned. In fact, analysts forecast a spending cut amounting to millions of dollars in Medicare and Medicaid. Previous cutbacks in this regard left millions lacking in coverage for a wide range of critical treatments.



Medifees.com allows users to perform a hospital price comparison and compare ratings for various healthcare facilities based on a number of elements. Those interested may look up medical providers according to gender, state, city, cost and volume among other factors. The website's GoMedi Score star rating is based on an algorithm designed to provide insight into a medical provider's score according to volume of specific procedures performed, patient reviews, out-of-pocket cost and other parameters.



Concluded Gallegos, "We're here to help empower people with information, so they can find the highest quality and most cost-effective solutions to their healthcare needs based on the factors most important to their individual situations. We act as a search engine for cost and quality comparisons on medical and dental procedures with the end goal of helping reduce medical expenses and stress for those affected by the 'tax' bill guaranteed to impact millions relying on government-based healthcare coverage if it passes. We hope our website will help bridge the gap sure to be left by all the changes set to take place during the months to come."



Serving as a search engine for cost and quality comparisons on medical and dental procedures and treatments throughout the healthcare industry, Medifees.com is dedicated to providing a one-of-a-kind platform for those left paying out-of-pocket expenses for much-needed medical care.