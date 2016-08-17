Medical Spa in Edmonton Introduces Belkyra to Give Patients Improved Chin Lines

Edmonton, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2016 --At New Image Cosmetic Medical Spa, every patient has the opportunity to achieve improved cosmetic results. Too often, people feel insecure about the many natural imperfections they experience. From hair and aging skin conditions to the undesirable double chin, Dr. Lorne Poon and his staff are improving patients' lives at their comprehensive medical spa, and making those imperfections history for many satisfied patients. Belkyra has been proven to reduce and even eliminate fat below a person's chin, thereby reducing the appearance of what is commonly known as a double chin. This procedure is just one of many non-invasive procedures at New Image Cosmetic Centre and Spa that has proven results.



Much like Juvederm and Botox, two injectables that most people are familiar with, Belkyra is also a safe injectable that is approved by Health Canada. Belkyra is a formula that contains deoxycholic acid, which is a substance that naturally occurs in the body and helps in breaking down or absorbing fat. Belkyra has been clinically tested and is supported by 20 studies. 1,600 patients from around the world have experienced positive results from Belkyra. Dr. Lorne Poon and his cosmetic surgery consultant together, provide over 25 years of experience in medicine. In addition to double chin reduction and elimination, New Image Cosmetic Medical Spa provides many more options for clinical facials.



The Yonka methods, oxygenating, hydrolifting, and Algomask+ are just a few of the clinical facial treatments available at New Image Cosmetic Medical Centre & Spa. The associates at New Image consult with each patient to determine the best options for each individual. They insist their patients be fully aware and educated about their cosmetic decisions and will not begin a treatment plan without full consent.



About Dr. Lorne Poon

Dr. Poon is the Medical Director of New Image Cosmetic Medical Centre & Spa. He earned his medical degree from the University of Alberta and completed his residency in family medicine at the University of Western Ontario. He is a member of the American College of Phlebology, the Canadian Society of Phlebology, and the Canadian Association of Aesthetic Medicine. He has presided as President of the Edmonton Chinese Canadian Medical Association. For more than 10 years, Dr. Poon has practiced exclusively in aesthetic medicine. He has been featured on major networks, such as Fox and CBS, because of his knowledge and expertise in cosmetic surgery and quoted in the Wall Street Journal.



For more information about Belkyra or the other services offered at New Image Cosmetic Medical Centre & Spa, please visit www.newimagecosmetic.com.