Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2020 --Medicare's Annual Election Period (AEP) begins October 15, 2020 and seniors concerned about the Covid-19 virus and social distancing can benefit from a special opportunity. Area seniors have a once-a-year opportunity to review important components of their Medicare coverage and make changes for the coming year.



"During AEP, millions of Medicare beneficiaries have only 54 days to add, change or drop their Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage plan coverage for the next year," shares Ceranes Lejulus a Licensed Medicare Advisor who specialize in helping retirees find plans that fit their budget and healthcare needs; and the Founder, CEO of MedicareCarriers (www.medicarecarriers.com) located in Orlando, Florida.



"You can get improved coverage and possibly save money for the coming year," Lejulus explains. "Medicare requires people act before December 7th and because of Covid-19 many seniors want to avoid face-to-face meetings."



To help area seniors compare their Medicare options during AEP, Lejulus is offering free consultations via telephone and video conferencing. "With seniors at high risk because of the coronavirus pandemic, we've had to change from home and in-office visits to virtual one-on-one assistance," adds Lejulus.



Free Medicare consultations will begin on October 1st and include a review of Medicare options including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans. No one is required to give personal or sensitive information, nor will they have to sign up with the agency or representatives in order to receive the free consultation.



To arrange a no-cost Medicare coverage evaluation during AEP or speak with a Licensed Sales Agent; call (800) 604-1994 or visit medicarecarriers.com/review. The deadline to schedule and take advantage of the FREE evaluation is December 7, 2020.



